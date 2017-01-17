Donation provides lunches to RUSD students

A generous $1,000 donation given to Rescue Union School District alleviated $766.49 in outstanding lunch account balances and will help students who are unable to pay regularly. Courtesy photo

Many students and families at Rescue Union School District received more than presents for Christmas this year when a generous community member donated $1,000 to pay off all outstanding lunch accounts. Balances totaled $766.49 districtwide and the difference will help to reduce accounts for those students who are unable to pay regularly.

“This unexpected gift is one of the many reasons our students are well taken care of at Rescue schools — the community truly cares,” RUSD Superintendent David Swart said. “Thank you to this good Samaritan who brought cheer to so many this season.”

An anonymous donor associated with Jay’s Trucking made the donation and remarked, “We just wanted to donate to something that went straight to the children and we knew would help them in a meaningful way. The school district has a great food services department and we wanted to make sure students get what they need.”

The RUSD Food and Nutrition Services Department team is comprised of food and nutrition professionals who are dedicated to students’ health, well-being and their ability to learn. Their schools support learning by promoting healthy habits for lifelong nutrition and fitness practices. Meals, foods and beverages sold or served at schools meet state and federal requirements which are based on USDA Dietary Guidelines. The department provides students with access to a variety of affordable and appealing foods that meet the health and nutrition needs of students.

For more information visit rescueusd.org.

