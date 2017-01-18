Eagle Scout earned his wings
Oak Ridge freshman Meth Ranaweera, left, earned his Eagle Scout rank recently. He is pictured with his mother Dee Ranaweera and brother Seth Ranaweera, an Oak Ridge junior who is also an Eagle Scout. Courtesy photo
Oak Ridge freshman Meth Ranaweera recently earned his Eagle Scout rank. His Board of Review was in November and his Court of Honor will be held Feb. 25.
Meth, 14, joined Cub Scouts when he was 6 years old in 2008 and is a member of Troop 645.
For his Eagle project Meth said he wanted to give back to Jackson Elementary School, where he once attended. He rebuilt a PE shed for Jackson’s kindergarten area.
Meth said his favorite things about Boy Scouts include camping, hiking and “trying new things like rifle shooting.”
Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63377This story falls on page "3"
Posted by Julie Samrick on Jan 18 2017.
Last Login: Tue Jan 17 14:26:05 2017
Filed under Feature Photos, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
Last Login: Tue Jan 17 14:26:05 2017
Filed under Feature Photos, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry