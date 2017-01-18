Eagle Scout earned his wings

Oak Ridge freshman Meth Ranaweera, left, earned his Eagle Scout rank recently. He is pictured with his mother Dee Ranaweera and brother Seth Ranaweera, an Oak Ridge junior who is also an Eagle Scout. Courtesy photo

Oak Ridge freshman Meth Ranaweera recently earned his Eagle Scout rank. His Board of Review was in November and his Court of Honor will be held Feb. 25.

Meth, 14, joined Cub Scouts when he was 6 years old in 2008 and is a member of Troop 645.

For his Eagle project Meth said he wanted to give back to Jackson Elementary School, where he once attended. He rebuilt a PE shed for Jackson’s kindergarten area.

Meth said his favorite things about Boy Scouts include camping, hiking and “trying new things like rifle shooting.”

