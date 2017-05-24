Assistance League of Sierra Foothills president Susan Tyler, left, and outgoing president Joanne MacDonald, right, present EDCOE's Associate Superintendent of Educational Services Kevin Monsma with a National Operation School Bell award. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

Assistance League of Sierra Foothills recently presented the El Dorado County Office of Education with the National Operation School Bell award for its continued support in helping to ensure local children in need start the school year with new clothes.

It was the first time the local chapter has “pleaded its case” to the national organization to grant the award locally, explained Assistance League of Sierra Foothills’ Education Chairwoman Vera Doettling during the award presentation May 17.

The award is presented to honor those in the community who, through significant service support, have had a direct, powerful and positive effect on Operation School Bell, Assistance League’s signature program. Ruth Ann Montgomery, a teacher in the Los Angeles school district in the 1950s, opened a “clothes closet” in her classroom for needy children. It was later renamed.

Doettling read the petition, which she presented in a frame to EDCOE’s Associate Superintendent of Educational Services Kevin Monsma, who accepted it on behalf of Superintendent Dr. Ed Manansala.

“EDCOE has been our partner since 2008 when we began the journey together to define and grow the program in El Dorado County,” Doettling read. “They have never wavered in their support and commitment to both the children of El Dorado County and Assistance League of Sierra Foothills.

“Our national organization agreed with us that EDCOE is a well-deserved recipient,” she added.

Assistance League of Sierra Foothills works with EDCOE, school districts, local organized youth sports clubs and numerous local businesses and merchants. Each year students are selected to go shopping for new clothes. Children in grades kindergarten through fifth receive $70 each and children in grades sixth through eighth receive $100 each. The number of children they are able to select is in direct proportion to how many funds they’ve raised throughout the year. While the vast majority of fundraising monies go to the Operation School Bell program, grants and donations are essential too.

In 2010, its first year arranging for children to shop for new clothes the league had about $8,000 and 86 children from four different schools were clothed. In 2016 more than $67,000 was raised, helping 736 children from 35 schools. The nonprofit aims to see that number grow to 800 children this year, Doettling added.

“On behalf of Dr. Manansala, thank you for the work that you do for our county’s most vulnerable youth,” Monsma said. “Something like new clothes may seem small, but it isn’t to these kids. It makes an impact when people make an investment in their lives.”

Monsma shared a story about a third-grade boy he remembered who had never been inside a large retail store like Walmart until his Operation School Bell experience.

Tara Turrentine, EDCOE’s homeless youth coordinator, described a teenage girl who chose bright socks and a tutu when she went shopping. Perplexed at first, Turrentine said she’d never forget when the girl explained, beaming, “I never had the opportunity to have a style.”

In 2015-16 there were 4,647 children, or 26 percent of children in El Dorado County schools, in the K-12 federal free lunch program, the first way children are identified to be selected.

Assistance League of Sierra Foothills is a nonprofit organization committed to improving the lives of those in need in El Dorado County through hands-on philanthropic programs. Its vision is to serve as a significant resource in the community and to enrich the lives of those in need through the collective strength of volunteers, philanthropic endeavors and partnerships.

There are 23,000 Assistance League members nationwide and approximately 120 in the local chapter.

For more information visit assistanceleague.org/sierra-foothills.