EDH chimney catches fire

Flames shoot through a wall above the fireplace at an El Dorado Hills home. Courtesy photo

A family of three is staying with friends after their Edgehill Drive home in El Dorado Hills caught fire Monday morning.

“The fire was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. by the occupants of the home after they heard popping in their walls and smoke filled their house,” El Dorado Hills Fire Division Chief Mike Lilienthal said. “El Dorado Hills firefighters had a fast response to the scene and were able to confine the fire to the fireplace flue box and to the living room of the house.”

The fire caused about $70,000 in damage. The official cause remains under investigation; however, Lilienthal said, based on the information investigators have “every indication points to a problem with the fireplace.”

