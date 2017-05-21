ShareTweet ShareTweet

El Dorado Hills resident Jerrod Hill reportedly killed himself May 17 after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase. The 31-year-old man is suspected of killing Lincoln resident Renee Sue O’Neal, 35, earlier the same day, according to officials.

A witness’ description of a white Hyundai seen leaving O’Neal’s neighborhood led law enforcement to Hill, who was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of the vehicle along Interstate 80 near Truckee hours after he allegedly shot and killed the Lincoln mother of two.

Investigators later discovered O’Neal had a restraining order against Hill, who had recently pleaded no contest to felony stalking charges and was scheduled to be sentenced May 18. Hill was also accused of breaking into O’Neal’s home twice, once stabbing a bed multiple times and another time stealing a gun. The victim obtained a restraining order, which stated that Hill was not allowed within 100 yards of her home, work or her children’s schools, and moved after several reported run-ins with the suspect. Paul Durenberger, assistant chief deputy district attorney for the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, told news outlets it’s unclear how Hill found out where O’Neal lived.

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the crime.