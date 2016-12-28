EDH mom brings music and math to youngsters

Cheryl Dean leads parents, caregivers and young children in a Music Math & Me class inside the El Dorado Hills Library. She has been teaching the class since 2008. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

El Dorado Hills resident Cheryl Dean offered a free session of her Music Math & Me program to young children, parents and caregivers on a recent Friday morning inside the El Dorado Hills Library. Sign-ups for weekly Music Math & Me classes held at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District beginning Jan. 3 are happening now.

“Specifically designed for 2- to 4-year-olds and their parents, this program will spark the joy of learning in your child through songs, activities, stories (and even an art project), all based on fundamental music and mathematics skills and concepts,” the program description reads.

Dean, a mother of two Oak Ridge High School students, created the interactive program when her own children were small and has been offering classes in El Dorado Hills since 2008. Dean holds an advanced degree in recreation administration and plays multiple musical instruments.

“When my kids became preschoolers, I wanted to find activities for them that were both fun and educational, and that included both music and mathematics. I could not find an enrichment program like this, so I decided to create one myself,” she explained. “Early exposure to mathematics builds upon young children’s innate curiosity of the mathematical world around them and helps set a solid foundation for future success in school and in life. By linking math to other areas of learning, such as music, children are exposed to the connection between subjects, as well as the wide applicability of mathematics fundamentals.”

El Dorado Hills resident Katie Yonano is a friend whose fourth-grade daughter attended Dean’s classes as a preschooler. She was there to assist Dean at the library and vouched for the Music Math & Me program to Village Life. “Music is full of math,” she said. “By the time my daughter started kindergarten she was mastering all of the concepts.”

Of Dean’s own two children, Yonano said, “It’s shocking what strong students they are.”

At the library Dean’s multi-faceted lesson that day centered on comparing quantities all under a Gingerbread Man theme, including an interactive activity that had the children help count how many boys and girls were in attendance.

Music Math & Me enrichment classes for children and parents, called Just Duet, begin Jan. 3 at the EDHCSD and continue through May. Classes are 75 minutes in length and meet once a week. For more information visit MusicMathandMe.com or call (916) 941- 8394.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=62877

This story falls on page "1"