El Dorado Hills resident Craig Lee, aboard In n Out, resident maintains the lead in the Camellia Cup’s Banshee race on Folsom Lake. Courtesy photo

“Sailor’s log” was given new meaning on Folsom Lake April 1-2 when 46 sailboats evaded logs and driftwood to compete in the 51st annual Camellia Cup Regatta conducted by the Folsom Lake Yacht Club.

Craig Lee, 63, of El Dorado Hills won the Camellia Cup and top honors as the regatta’s best overall sailor. Sailing his 13-foot-long Banshee, In n Out, Lee finished first twice and second twice in four qualifying races to win the 11-boat Banshee fleet and Open Centerboard class. This was Lee’s second Camellia Cup championship and his third Open Centerboard class perpetual trophy win.

Winds were so strong on Friday — a training day — that FLYC was forced to cancel planned practice races. Breezy conditions predicted for Saturday — the first day of racing — never materialized with winds reaching only 4 knots, allowing two races to be sailed. The wind strengthened on Sunday to 8 knots, allowing three more races to be run.

FLYC Commodore Suna Kneisley expressed the elation shared by fellow competitors that balmy and breezy conditions had arrived to make the regatta’s final races “exhilarating and competitive” with boats bunched together across off-set trapezoidal courses called by the regatta’s race committee Principal Race Officer Mark Erdrich.

The stronger breezes also forced skippers to steer erratically to avoid logs that had been washed down the American River into Folsom Lake following recent storms, causing race committee boats to patrol start and finish areas, where boats congest, to clear them of driftwood.

The driftwood turned out to be less an obstacle than a distraction for the sailors that they told sea stories about, following racing.

Doug Brennan of Chico dominated the four boat Catalina 22 fleet with four first place finishes sailed on Colonel Mustard II. Brennan shared Keelboat Class Perpetual Trophy honors with Sacramento’s Rob Koch, sailing Poco a Poco, a J22 that won the four boat Open Keel fleet with four first place finishes (Koch’s second consecutive Open Keel fleet win).

Topping the 5-boat Santana 20 fleet was Folsom’s Mark Werder on 2-step with three firsts and a second. The highly competitive, 8-boat Laser fleet was won by Marcel Sloane of Benicia with two firsts, a second and a third, and the 5-boat Day Sailer fleet was won by Dave Keran of the Fresno Yacht Club on Vagabundo with two firsts and two seconds.

The 4-boat Thistle fleet was won by the Richmond Yacht Club’s Hans Williams with four firsts on Harley Quinn. Open Centerboard winner was Doug McWilliams of Granite Bay, sailing his Flying Dutchman, Longshot; multihull champion was the Benicia Yacht Club’s William Cook on an F-24 Mk I; and sportboat winner was FLYC’s Tim Sisson aboard a J70.

Camellia Cup, which is the largest and oldest regatta in the Sacramento Valley, typically marks the traditional start of the boating season. Area sailors at Camellia Cup expressed optimism that deep snowpacks in the Sierra Nevada will help sustain high water levels and a long sailing season on Folsom Lake.

Race results follow, including: skipper, hometown, yacht club, boat type, boat name and cumulative finish point totals for four races:

Banshee

Craig Lee, El Dorado Hills, Scuttlebutt SC, In n Out, 6 pts Charles Witcher, Sacramento, FLYC, Ghost, 8 pts Kerry Johnson, El Dorado Hills, FLYC, Spitfire, 12 pts Wayne Cassingham, Santa Cruz, SSC, Cruzin, 12 pts Steve Galeria, Gold River, FLYC, 2 Slick, 15 pts Jack Tatum, El Dorado Hills, Hawaii YC, 19 pts Tim Loomis, Fairfield, SSC, 26 pts Rob Cram, Rocklin, FLYC, Equilibrium, 31 pts Bob Baltar, Folsom, FLYC, Bob’s Banshee, 31 pts Patrick Fahey, Rocklin, FLYC, Nauti Buoy, 39 pts Steve Armstrong, Fair Oaks, FLYC, Y2K, 43 pts

Catalina 22

Doug Brennan, Chico, Lake Oroville YC, Col. Mustard II, 4 pts Mike Rayfuse, Sacramento, FLYC, Sirius, 9 pts Dave Hewitt, El Dorado Hills, Shark Bait, 10 pts Don Hare, Roseville, Gold Country YC, No Cat Hare, 12 pts

Day Sailer

Dave Keran, Fresno, Fresno YC, Vagabundo, 6 pts Dean Iwahashi, Fresno, FYC, Long Gone, 7 pts Greg Adams, Redding, Whiskeytown SC, Thanks Dad, 8 pts Gregory Miller, Livermore, Santa Cruz YC, O’Tay, 18 pts Richard Reader, Menlo Park, Independent, Gray Sailer, 20 pts

Laser

Marcel Sloane, Benicia, SSC, 7 pts Richard Leland, Chico, St. Francis YC, Greased Lightning, 7 pts Dave Rumbaugh, Sacramento, SSC, 14 pts John-Bernard Duler, Mill Valley, St. FYC, C’est La Vie, 18 pts. Emilio Castelli, Sebastopol, Santa Rosa SC, Leaky Lena, 19 pts Chris Ganne, 19 pts Steve Fishman, Sacramento, Lake Washington SC, Rain Maker, 20 pts Steve Aguilar, Sacramento, FLYC, Marilyn, 30 pts Henrik Reidel, Reno, Tahoe YC, Silver Sagebrush, DNS

Open Centerboard

Douglas McWilliams, Granite Bay, LWSC, Flying Dutchman, Longshot, 6 pts Dick Herman, Independent, Scamp, 8 pts

Open Keel

Rob Koch, Sacramento, FLYC, J22, Poco a Poco, 4 pts Roger Taylor, El Dorado Hills, FLYC, Capri 22, Popeye, 10 pts Steve Young, Auburn, FLYC, Hunter 23.5, Pura Vida, 11 pts Barry Curran, Folsom, FLYC, Catalina 250, Malahat, 13 pts

Open Multihull

William Cook, Oakley, Benicia YC, F24 Mk 1, Wings, 4 pts

Santana 20

Mark Werder, Folsom, FLYC, 2-step, 5 pts John Tyer, Roseville, Independent, Gusto, 7 pts Jarian Westfall, Granite Bay, Richmond YC, Diana, 10.5 pts Charlie Wilson, Sacramento, FLYC, Wild Thing, 16 pts Suna Kneisley, Sacramento, FLYC, Reaction, 18 pts

Thistle

Hans Williams, Benicia, RYC, Harley Quinn, 4 pts Mike Gillum, 8 pts Dan Clark, Sacramento, LWSC, Irie, 10 pts Steve Oliver, El Dorado Hills, LWSC, 16 pts

Sportboat

Tim Sisson, Granite Bay, FLYC, USA 536, 4 pts

The Folsom Lake Yacht Club was established in 1957 and is located at Brown’s Ravine within Folsom Lake State Recreation Area in El Dorado Hills. It conducts sailboat racing, cruises and social events. More about the club is found at flyc.org.