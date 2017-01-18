EDH speaking group gets award

The Statement Makers Toastmasters club in El Dorado Hills recently received the Rising Star award, only one of two clubs in their 170-club district to achieve the honor. The Rising Star is given to clubs which have increased their membership significantly and to those that have also been given Distinguished Club status.

“Not only were we a Distinguished Club but a President’s Distinguished Club, the highest honor a club can receive,” past president Petrice Foxworthy said.

Recent college graduate and Toastmasters of El Dorado Hills member and sergeant of arms Lindsay Nunez explained how the club has helped her since she joined four years ago. She described going from an extreme fear of public speaking, even crying the first time she first spoke at a Toastmasters event, to becoming an area director who chairs events and mentors other clubs.

“The person who joined and the person I am today are two completely different people,” Nunez said. “My fear of being in front of people has never gone away. I do not know if it will ever go away. However, I have managed to learn how to hide the fear in such a way that everyone takes it for confidence. Everyone should come out and try Toastmasters because what you receive from it is far more than just a résumé booster.”

Toastmasters International’s mission is to empower individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. The organization has more than 345,000 members who strive to improve their speaking and leadership skills by attending one of the 15,900 clubs in 142 countries.

The Toastmasters Club in El Dorado Hills meets the first three Wednesdays of each month inside Raley’s event center room from noon to 1 p.m. It is free and no RSVP is required.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63569

This story falls on page "3"