EDHCSD names new general manager

Kevin Loewen

Interim general manager, no more.

The El Dorado Hills Community Services District Board of Directors unanimously voted to hire Kevin Loewen for the job permanently at its monthly board meeting last Thursday. Loewen was hired in February 2014 to be the EDHCSD’s Director of Parks & Planning and began serving as the interim general manager in September when Brent Dennis resigned to take a job as the director of Community Services for the city of Anaheim.

Loewen said he is honored to have the job and that with the board’s guidance, a collaborative approach between community members and “exceptional” CSD staff, the CSD will work to meet the needs of the community.

“Combining all of this with an approach that cultivates the public’s trust and confidence assures responsible stewardship of the public’s funds and continued fiscal transparency,” Loewen added. “I’m confident that the district will move forward in a lockstep fashion with its residents.”

Loewen grew up in the Central Valley and before he was a teen he worked for his father and grandfather, hoeing weeds in cotton row crops. “My path into community services is likely quite different than others’,” he said.

He continued to work what he described “as other short-term farm worker jobs” throughout his teens. With the experience, Loewen said he also gained vocational experience in landscape maintenance and horticulture, computer electronics, environmental management/ janitorial work, drafting and clerical work.

While working full-time he took college courses and graduated with an undergraduate degree in psychology and then a master’s degree in psychology with an emphasis in applied behavior analysis from California State University, Fresno. “My area of focus within that degree was for organizational behavior management, behavioral safety and performance tutoring for learners with delays and disabilities,” Loewen explained.

He was a cemetery groundskeeper before working his way up to foreman status. In 2007 he began to work for Kings County as the Parks & Grounds superintendent.

Loewen is a board certified behavior analyst, a certified parks and recreation executive, a certified playground safety inspector, a certified landscape irrigation auditor and licensed by the California Department of Pesticide Regulations for application of restricted materials in a variety of settings.

Loewen said he and his wife, Lara, decided to leave family in Hanford for the opportunities this area has to offer. “I sought more challenging employment in the community services realm and to raise my children in a more appealing environment,” Loewen said. “El Dorado Hills and El Dorado County satisfied both of those factors. After much research into what this area had to offer, Lara provided the support to get us here.” The family now owns a home near Jenkinson Lake in Pollock Pines.

“El Dorado Hills is truly unique and a place that I consider myself a part of,” Loewen added. “It is a gem of beauty and a gem of rarity with its quaint village concept, engaged and active residents, a solid family atmosphere and a strong community services district. I also think we have the very best park system, ball fields and programs in the area.”

Loewen said overseeing components of the CSD as a director — from the district’s parks and facilities, pools and spraygrounds, compliance and design review (CC&Rs), lighting and landscaping assessment districts, capital improvement program, land acquisitions and planning and as project manager for the delivery of the district’s Parks & Facilities Master Plan Update in 2016 — prepared him for his new role. The CSD will pay Loewen a $142,000 annual salary.

“It is such an honor to serve the community as the general manager for our El Dorado Hills Community Services District,” Loewen said. “The district is positioned very well for these exciting times in front of us, times that bring opportunities and therefore, many successes.”

The Board of Directors had originally decided to recruit through executive search firms to fill the job. “As a team we realized there was no need. We definitely had the best man for the job already in the organization,” board president Allan Priest said.

“The CSD Board of Directors was very pleased to offer Kevin the general manager position,” Priest continued. “After more than two years of successful management and growth of Kevin’s role as the director of parks and planning, and his four months as interim general manager, it was clear to us that he has the skills, dedication and forward–thinking business approach to lead our organization to great successes in the future. Although Kevin has not previously had a role as a general manager, we believe his community-focused approach, positive attitude, leadership skills and strong desire to work with his staff to grow as a team will all make him and the CSD very successful. I sure enjoy working with Kevin and can say that our board looks forward to working closely with him as we face a number of challenges and great opportunities in the future.”

