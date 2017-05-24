ShareTweet ShareTweet

Citing a more than 20-year-old agreement with the county, the El Dorado Hills Community Services District is suing Auditor-Controller Joe Harn and several dozen unnamed others to compel them to disburse approximately $415,000 in development impact mitigation fees district officials say are owed. Harn was served with the superior court summons dated April 10 and signed at court headquarters in Sacramento.

In a lengthy e-mail sent last Wednesday, Harn wrote that he is “extremely disappointed that the CSD board has chosen to initiate this litigation.”

The auditor-controller said CSD board members have his cell phone number and could have called him “before they called their attorney.”

“They didn’t call me,” he added. “This lawsuit is a complete waste of the taxpayers’ money. Hopefully, we can resolve this matter before we waste the court’s time on this.”

The official legal term for the suit is Petition for a Writ of Mandate.

Under the state’s Mitigation Fee Act, jurisdictions such as the county or community services districts are permitted to collect fees from developers prior to issuance of building permits. The fees are intended to pay full or significant portions of the costs for future infrastructure projects needed to accommodate increased population resulting from development. Examples of those projects include roads, sidewalks, interchanges, utilities installation, parks and trails or other specified needs. The county first started collecting the fees in 1997.

The case in question is primarily related to past expenditures the CSD has made on its parks and recreational facilities. The district’s account currently has about $10 million, according to the petition.

Last October the Board of Supervisors directed Harn to transfer the requested funds from the county to the CSD.

Throughout the early paragraphs the court document incorrectly spells Harn as Ham. This article will use the appropriate name for the auditor-controller.

“Unfortunately, respondent Harn has refused to comply with, and continues to refuse to comply with, the county’s clear mandatory directive,” the introduction to the lawsuit reads in part. The district describes its “dire need for these funds to cover expenditures already incurred.”

In the next chapter of the 89-page document: “Respondent Harn is named herein in his official capacity. Petitioner EDHCSD does not know the true names or capacities, whether individual, corporate, associate or otherwise, of respondents DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, and, therefore, Petitioner EDHCSD sues said parties under fictitious names. Petitioner EDHCSD is informed and believes, and on that basis alleges, that each of such Respondents are under a legal duty to act in the manner herein sought and/or have a legal interest in the matters contained herein.”

The document clarifies that if and when the names of any other respondents are known, the CSD will “amend its petition.”

A 2005 agreement between the county and the CSD further details that the county will collect and disburse the fees to the district “on a monthly basis” in accordance with the MFA and the other pertinent agreements.

The EDHCSD is responsible for providing regular documentation of its projects in the form of evaluations or nexus reports within the guidelines of the Mitigation Fee Act. The findings must show the clear relationship between the proposed project and the proposed benefit to the public relative to the funds collected.

The county collects and holds the fees and distributes them to the jurisdiction in accordance with the details or findings documented in the nexus studies submitted. In practice, the district proposes a project under MFA guidelines, proceeds with the project, then seeks reimbursement from the accounts held by the county by submitting the required documentation.

Harn argues that the EDHCSD failed to submit a nexus study in a timely manner.

“State law requires that the CSD conduct a nexus study every five years in order to justify the continued collection of the fees. The CSD did not conduct the required study and did not comply with the law,” he explained in his email. “There is an agreement between the CSD and the county which requires the CSD to annually submit documentation to justify the continued collection of the fee. The CSD did not submit the required documentation and did not comply with the agreement.”

Harn’s letter went on to describe his attempts to get the CSD to comply, citing a letter he wrote to that effect in March 2013. Further, he described writing to the Board of Supervisors from 2013 through 2015, reminding of the “county’s obligation to comply with the law.”

“It’s unfortunate that the CSD and the county ignored me,” Harn notes. “Late in 2015 a lawsuit was filed demanding that all of the unexpended park fees be refunded because of the CSD’s and the county’s failure to comply with the law,” he said referring to the Austin v. El Dorado County case currently in the court system.

“Right now there are two lawsuits before the Superior Court regarding this matter,” Harn continued. “One lawsuit seeks a court order requiring me to refund the fees to the homeowners. The other lawsuit seeks a court order requiring me to pay a significant portion of the same fees to the CSD. This mess could have easily been avoided if the CSD and the county would have followed the law as I have repeatedly asked them to.”

The Petition for the Writ of Mandate notes that the CSD complied within its “Fiscal Year 2016 Park Impact Fee Capital Projects budget and nexus study submitted to the county (Sept. 6, 2016).” That paperwork is included in the court documents.

The board’s Tuesday agenda noted that supervisors had scheduled a “conference with legal counsel” in closed session regarding the CSD v. Harn case.