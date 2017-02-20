EID OKs emergency repairs

The El Dorado Irrigation District Board of Directors held a special meeting as part of its regular Feb. 13 meeting to approve several emergency repair contracts.

Operations Director Margaret Washko reviewed in detail the damage caused by recent storms.

First up was a $64,000 contract with Doug Veerkamp General Engineering for the emergency repair and replacement of a failed section of the Town Center force main. Previously the board approved a contract with a different firm for the Town Center force main replacement. But on Jan. 28 EID staff found another break in the line and the district now needs to replace 400 feet of piping.

The main extends from the Town Center lift station on El Dorado Road to the Mother Lode force main on Mother Lode Drive and eventually discharges to the Deer Creek wastewater treatment plant in Cameron Park. The sewer collection system services several large customers in Placerville, including the Safeway and Kmart shopping centers, Indian Creek Elementary School, El Dorado County Office of Education, Folsom Lake College, Green Valley Church and a Placerville subdivision.

Staff estimated cost of the project at $248,800, which includes replacing the pipe, hauling sewage, contingency funds and the capitalized cost of EID’s labor.

Another contract approved was $135,000 for the emergency pumping and trucking of almost 1 million gallons of raw sewage from the El Dorado Lift Station to its treatment plants. The pumping and transporting was needed to avoid an overflow that could have cost the district a potential fine of up to $17 million.

A separate contract for $94,438 was approved to pump and truck about 1 million gallons of raw wastewater from EID’s Camino Heights facility to one of its wastewater treatment plants. Two other contractors were hired at a cost of $29,900 for additional pumping and trucking of wastewater. The pumping helped the district avoid another potential fine, this one for $7 million.

Storm damage

Washko also described the known damage to EID facilities from the heavy rainfall.

Jan. 6 to Feb. 11, EID suffered 21 distinct soil collapses, failures and slides of which 14 were within the canal system, three were on Power House Road, two were to the Crawford Ditch, one was to the North Fork Ditch and one was to the Middle Main Ditch.

Washko said staff thinks it can handle some of the repairs in-house but expects others will require the contractors’ and engineering services.

Those include damage to Flume 10 where 160 feet of bench collapsed along with 60 feet of flume. Washko said repairing the damage could cost as much as $6 million and take four months. Another 1,500 cubic yards of saturated soil and rocks collapsed onto Flume 5. There was also damage or material that fell into Flume 45A, No. 1, 2, and 3; a slide above the canal of Flume 6; a slide below the canal of Flume 7; a mudslide and loss of the canal bench and sinkhole of the Crawford Ditch; a failure above the canal of Flume 9; a washed out structure of the North Fork Ditch intake facility near the Cosumnes River; a breach of the Middle Main Ditch; and three instances of downed trees, debris or damage to Power House Road in Camino.

Other concerns were at the North Canyon pump station, which supplies water to Swansboro and the stability of the Moose Hall transmission line due to a collapse of soil material on 8 Mile Road.

Because of the unknown cost of the work and the additional damage that may be discovered later, the general manager was given authorization to respond to emergencies as needed in a unanimous vote.

Asked by Director Dale Coco how long it would take to get the system functional again, Washko told the board it could take anywhere from four to six months although not all the repairs will be complete by that time.

General Counsel Brian Poulsen said he was not aware of any major damage to private property associated with district facilities or operations, although the agency was receiving lots of phone calls and was investigating complaints as they came in.

The board also discussed the district’s insurance coverage. EID carries flood and earth movement coverage as well as for loss of income.

President George Osborne asked for a periodic update on what reimbursements are available, as he questioned how much money may be available, if any, from FEMA.

The staff was also thanked for all the additional work done during the storms.

