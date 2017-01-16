El Dorado County Republicans elect new chairman

Todd White

On Jan. 7 new members of the El Dorado County Republican Central Committee were sworn in by county Recorder Clerk/Registrar of Voters Bill Schultz. That same evening RCC members voted to elect Todd White to serve as the 2017 chairman.

The El Dorado County RCC is the elected body of the California Republican Party and as such the chairman sits on the state’s Chairman’s Association and RCC delegates represent the county at state conventions and often meetings with the governor and state Legislature.

Each of El Dorado County’s five supervisors’ districts has anywhere from two to six elected RCC representatives in each of their districts. There are also four ex-officios who were appointed in 2017 to represent Congressman Tom McClintock, Sen. Ted Gaines and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley. Assemblyman Frank Bigelow has yet to appoint someone to represent his office.

With the election of the new president and 115th Congress, optimism is running high with county Republicans. Plans are already under way for greater voter outreach, registration as well as the formation of a Young Republicans Club.

The RCC joins the California Republican Assembly for the first 2017 event, jointly hosting the annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on Feb. 9 with guest speaker KFBK Radio talk show host John McGinniss. It’s an event often attended by many congressional, state and county elected officials.

New officers also recently took their seats on the El Dorado County Unit of the California Republican Assembly, as well as Republican Women Federated Clubs in Cameron Park, Georgetown and South Lake Tahoe. All meet monthly and welcome guests or new members. Information for all county groups is available on the El Dorado County Republican Party website, edcgop.com.

The RCC has a couple of vacant seats available for appointment in Districts 1, 2, 4 and 4. The RCC meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 pm at its new meeting location, Park Community Church on Wild Chaparral in Shingle Springs. For more information call RCC secretary Cecil Ringgenberg at (530) 622-3120.

