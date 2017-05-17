El Dorado Transit mulls expansion

ShareTweet ShareTweet

The El Dorado County Transit Authority (El Dorado Transit) has proposed a service expansion in the Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills area. Using one bus covering a large geographical area, the current Cameron Park route serves portions of Shingle Springs and Cameron Park. Some key locations such as the Cameron Park Library, the Cameron Park Community Services District and some low-income housing facilities are either not served or under served due to time constraints. Adding new stops to the existing schedule is not feasible as adding stops would mean removing service from other areas.

The proposed Cameron Park route will be very similar to its current route and will still provide hourly service. It will have stops along Cameron Park Drive and in Shingle Springs with connections to the Highway 50 Express at Ponderosa Road Park and Ride.

The proposed El Dorado Hills route will add hourly service to the Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills library branches, the Cameron Park CSD, shopping centers in El Dorado Hills and to low income housing complexes in Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills. Connections to the Highway 50 Express will be at the El Dorado Hills Park and Ride and the Cambridge Road Park and Ride.

The El Dorado Transit Board of Directors reviewed the proposal on May 4, 2017 and approved the expansion.

El Dorado Transit is conducting a public comment period from May 9 – 26, 2017. Route details are available at eldoradotransit.com/news. Comments may be submitted at any time to [email protected], or by mail to:

El Dorado Transit

Attn: Brian James

6565 Commerce Way

Diamond Springs, CA 95619.

For more information, call El Dorado Transit at (530) 642-5383 or visit eldoradotransit.com/news