Flames destory a home on Vista Sream Court in El Dorado Hills on Friday morning. Photo courtesy of the EDH Fire Department

El Dorado Hills and El Dorado County firefighters responded to a Friday morning to a structure fire on Vista Stream Court that destroyed a home.

The call came in at 6:38 a.m. and, according to EDH Fire Deputy Chief Mike Lilienthal, “initial 911 callers placed the fire off Cothrin Ranch Road and Ranch Gate. Firefighters spent critical time trying to locate the correct address for the house fire.”

When they arrived on scene, he continued, “firefighters found a 4000-square-foot, two-story, residential home fully involved in fire.”

The home was a total loss, with damages estimated at $1.1 million. The occupants safely escaped and no one was injured, according to Lilienthal. The cause of the fire is under investigation.