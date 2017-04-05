Firefighter of the Year Brian Leduc, holding plaque, poses with family and others after receiving his award. Village Life photo by Noel Stack

The El Dorado Hills Fire Department and Rotary Club of El Dorado Hills recognized Brian Leduc as Firefighter of the Year last week.

“He’s always out there making us proud,” said EDH Fire Chief Dave Roberts, who noted Leduc exemplifies the department’s goal of serving the community and does so with a positive attitude every day.

The guest of honor brought his family to the breakfast meeting and thanked everyone for the honor, saying he wouldn’t be successful at his job without all the people who support him at work and at home.