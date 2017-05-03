Firefighters train for swift water rescues

ShareTweet ShareTweet

With summer approaching and the rivers and waterways in the area become a hot spot for many to cool off, area fire crews took to the water to train for swift water rescues.

El Dorado Hills and Rescue Fire Department crews ran drills and learned the ropes to perform successful swift water rescues Thursday at Weber Creek off Jurgens Road in Rescue.

Captain Matt Eckhardt and Captain Dan Nelson created the program. Nelson, a 12-year-veteran white water rafting guide, walked the firefighters through training in rope handling and victim rescues.

“This last January there was an incident where we had a vehicle cross this low-water crossing (at Weber Creek) and one last year at this exact same spot,” Eckhardt said. “We are trying to pre-plan and get crews familiar with where problems could arise and to be safety conscious.”

All crews responding to a swift water rescue, Eckhardt said, must have the following within 10 feet of the shoreline; proper personal protective equipment, a helmet (that can be outfitted with a headlamp for night rescues) a communications device and a road bag.

“Today is our intro to get everyone in that operational level, how to put on the proper PPE, when they need it and what to do if they get to a place first without any technicians,” Eckhardt added. “How can they contact a patient, what resources they have, etc.”

The Los Angeles City Fire Department was also in the area last week, conducting training at the American River, a popular location for departments all over California and the world for swift water rescue training, Eckhardt said.

“The American river has clean water from the snowmelt; it’s a great place to train,” he added.

Once they’ve completed training, department personnel will be qualified to work within 10 feet off the shoreline, with other firefighters taking specialized courses to become certified technicians in the field. Some stay in the water and some operate from the shore line, each tasked with a job during a rescue mission.

A newly minted truck is now available for the department as of January, outfitted with proper PPE, 100 pound inflatable raft for swift water and other gear required for water rescues.

Captain Nelson gave the firefighters advice for approaching a swift water rescue. “Always approach upstream, make contact verbally and visually,” he said.

With the tremendous amount of rainfall the area has received, rivers and creeks are still running rapidly. “Especially at night, it can be deceiving,” Eckhardt added.

This swift water training is phase one for the respective departments, with phase two kicking off next summer for lake rescues.

Captain Eckhardt explained the ebb and flow and dangers of swift moving water.

“What normally happens when water hits an object, it creates a circular motion called an eddy pool; it will hold you in there,” Eckhardt explained. “There are things that can pull you under water and get you trapped.”

Water flowing through trees is called a strainer.

“The force of the water on a person in a stainer will hold you down, unable to get out,” he said. “Looking at the current you can tell sometimes where these things are going to be for safety or for a hazard.”

Water can be deceiving, Eckhardt warned. “If you’re attempting to cross a moving body of water and it hits the bottom of the vehicle, that’s were it becomes problematic.”