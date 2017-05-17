Government-minded teens head to Girls, Boys State

Oak Ridge juniors Camryn Barrett and Tyler Barth (left to right) have been selected to represent their school at Girls State and Boys State in June. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

Oak Ridge High School juniors Camryn Barrett and Tyler Barth have been selected to represent their school at Girls State and Boys State this June, a participatory program within the American Legion in which students from across the state they are representing spend a week at a college campus to take part in a mock government at the local, county and state levels.

Each year 11th grade history teachers nominate approximately 10 boys and 10 girls to run for Boys State and Girls State. Those selected then complete an application and half of those students are selected to be interviewed in person by a local American Legion panel.

Tyler, 17, will attend Boys State at Sacramento State and Camryn, 16, will attend Girls State at Claremont McKenna College. All expenses will be paid by the local American Legion.

Both Tyler and Camryn believe being involved in Oak Ridge’s Youth and Government Club made them stand out to the judges.

Tyler is also active in El Dorado County’s Teen Court and has a long list of family members who have served in the military. “I also think my confidence stood out to the panelists,” he said.

Tyler said he is most looking forward to meeting new people and being on a college campus with other students from across the state. He plans to run for an office as part of the experience.

Both students said they were surprised, but very proud, to learn they had been selected. Camryn believes her “passion” for government and her curiosity to “learn new things” stood out to the panel. She also has many relatives who have served in the military and said she is most looking forward to meeting “a whole bunch of other smart teens I can learn from.”

Created in 1935, Boys State programs currently exist in all Legion departments in the United States except Hawaii. According to its website, participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens. The training is objective and centers on the structure of city, county and state governments. Operated by students elected to various offices, Boys State activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, choruses and recreational programs.

California Girls State is a leadership program of the American Legion Auxiliary designed to increase awareness and knowledge of governmental processes while learning about the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship.

The American Legion is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization, chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans’ organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security and continued devotion to service members and veterans.

For more information visit legion.org.