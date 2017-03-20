Grants availabe for student tech

The El Dorado Community Foundation announces the Hearts & Minds Education Technology Fund grant opportunity for student technology programs on the Western Slope of El Dorado County.

The mission of these funders is: “To provide students in El Dorado County with technology and tools necessary for success in the 21st century with an emphasis on vocational education and hands on experiences for youth on the Western Slope.”

Grant proposals of up to $2,000 from schools and nonprofits that provide “student-used” technology education are now being accepted through an online application process at eldoradocf.org/ways-to- receive. The deadline for submission is midnight March 31.

More detailed information is also available on the website or contact Lynnee Boyes, foundation program officer, at (530) 622- 5621.

