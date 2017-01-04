Gym employee gets a surprise ride

Bre Padilla's friends from El Dorado Hills Sports Club chipped in to buy her a car. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

Bre Padilla begins her 14-hour workdays every Monday through Friday at 4:30 a.m., greeting members at the front desk at the El Dorado Hills Sports Club where she’s been employed for seven years. Padilla, a 27-year old Folsom resident, begins her second job by 9 a.m. as an aide working with autistic children and doesn’t rest until 6 or 7 p.m. every day.

When her El Dorado Hills Sports Club friends, including gym members and co-workers, learned that Padilla needs to borrow her mother’s car to get to her jobs, they decided to chip in and buy her one.

In only two weeks the group raised enough money to buy Padilla a used Ford Taurus, with Debbie O’Brien, owner at Cameron Park Automotive, as the organizer of the surprise. A few individuals went even further, paying for Padilla’s car insurance and registration for the first year.

Her friends surprised Padilla with the car as she was leaving the Sports Club one morning just before Christmas. “It was great,” she told Village Life of the experience. “I was mostly surprised they were able to keep it a secret.”

