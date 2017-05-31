News

Gymnastics instructor accused of sexual abuse

By May 31, 2017

Keith Willette

El Dorado County sheriff’s officials are seeking more possible victims of a Cameron Park man accused of sexually abusing a gymnastics student for several years.

On May 18 the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a report of child molestation that allegedly occurred between 1999 and 2004. The victim reported that her gymnastics instructor, 54-year-old Keith Willette, had sexually abused her, according to information provided by sheriff’s officials. Willette was arrested on May 25 and booked into the El Dorado County Jail. His bail has been set at $100,000.

“Based on the current investigation it is known that Willette was a gymnastics instructor in El Dorado and Sacramento Counties, as well in Ohio, Minnesota and Washington. Willette is also a professional photographer. Due to the circumstances surrounding this case, we feel that it is possible there may be more victims,” a sheriff’s press release states.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Anthony Prencipe at (530) 642-4709.

Village Life Staff

Story Archive
Leave a Comment

Discussion | No comments

Search


  • Recent Posts

  • Recent Comments

  • Follow Us On Facebook

    Follow Us On Facebook

    • Special Publications »

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service (updated 4/30/2015) and Privacy Policy (updated 4/7/2015).
    Copyright (c) 2017 McNaughton Newspapers, Inc., a family-owned local media company that proudly publishes the Daily Republic, Mountain Democrat, Davis Enterprise, Village Life and other community-driven publications.