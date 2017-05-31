Keith Willette

El Dorado County sheriff’s officials are seeking more possible victims of a Cameron Park man accused of sexually abusing a gymnastics student for several years.

On May 18 the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a report of child molestation that allegedly occurred between 1999 and 2004. The victim reported that her gymnastics instructor, 54-year-old Keith Willette, had sexually abused her, according to information provided by sheriff’s officials. Willette was arrested on May 25 and booked into the El Dorado County Jail. His bail has been set at $100,000.

“Based on the current investigation it is known that Willette was a gymnastics instructor in El Dorado and Sacramento Counties, as well in Ohio, Minnesota and Washington. Willette is also a professional photographer. Due to the circumstances surrounding this case, we feel that it is possible there may be more victims,” a sheriff’s press release states.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Anthony Prencipe at (530) 642-4709.