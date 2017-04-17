Hands4Hope offers summer camp scholarships

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Hands4Hope is now accepting applications from students who wish to receive a partial or full-paid scholarship to a 2017 summer camp of their choice.

These scholarships are made possible through the Ryan Christopher Hersh Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides youth, whose families face financial struggles, with the opportunity to attend the summer camp of their choosing to pursue particular interests. They may apply for a scholarship to any camp that strengthens a skill, offers an opportunity for personal growth and/or allows them to explore new experiences and gain new perspectives. Applicants will have to share how they expect the camp to impact them personally and how they feel they can use what they learn through camp to impact others.

This scholarship is designed to offer youth an opportunity to strengthen skills and build confidence, while also understanding the power they have, no matter what their circumstances, to impact others in a positive way.

Scholarship applicants must display an interest in the specific camp they wish to attend, be in need of financial assistance to attend camp and be referred by one of Hands4Hope’s partner agencies, a teacher, counselor or school administrator or be a participant in Hands4Hope.

Applications are available online by going to hands4hopeyouth.org, clicking “Learn More” and then “Hands4Hope Ryan Christopher Hersh Memorial Scholarship Fund.” Paper applications are also available at various schools and agencies from Placerville to Folsom. Scholarships are available to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Both partial and full scholarships are available.

Applications are due by 5 p.m., Thursday, April 27. Scholarship winners will be announced by Friday, May 5.

The Ryan Christopher Hersh Memorial Scholarship Fund has been initiated by the grandparents of Ryan Christopher Hersh in memory of Ryan, who died at the age of 18. Ryan was an active participant in Hands4Hope for multiple years, assisting with food collection and distribution, homeless outreaches and mentoring children at a local food and clothing distribution site. He was a kind and gentle young man who served with love, respect and an open heart. The RCH Memorial Scholarship Committee is made up of high school and college-age youth and is mentored by the Hands4Hope executive director.

Donations may be made to further the Ryan Christopher Hersh Memorial Scholarship Fund by making checks out to the El Dorado Community Foundation, noting H4H Ryan’s Fund on the notation line, and mailed to:

El Dorado Community Foundation

Attn: H4H Ryan Christopher Hersh Memorial Scholarship Fund

PO Box 1388

Placerville 95667

For more information on the Hands4Hope Ryan Christopher Hersh Memorial Scholarship or fund email [email protected] or call (916) 294-7426.

Hands4Hope is a non­profit, youth-driven service learning and outreach organization based in El Dorado County whose mission is to empower youth to make a positive difference in the world around them through exploration, action and leadership. Hands4Hope is comprised of youth volunteers ranging in grades from kindergarten through 12th grades. For more information visit hands4hopeyouth.org.