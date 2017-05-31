ShareTweet ShareTweet

With the recent large number of cases of Norovirus reported in Yolo and Sacramento counties, El Dorado County health officials are reminding El Dorado County residents to take precautions.

“While the El Dorado County Public Health Division has had some reports of small clusters of gastrointestinal illness in the community over the past couple of weeks, good sanitation and people staying home when they were sick has helped reduce the spread of illness so far,” said El Dorado County Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams. “We want to encourage people to continue to heed the recommendations to frequently wash your hands, stay home when sick and drink plenty of liquids to replenish lost fluids.”

Norovirus is a highly infectious virus that causes gastrointestinal illness, typically with diarrhea and vomiting. Most infected people get better in one to three days. The illness can potentially be severe in elderly people, the very young or those with immune compromised systems and/or those whose fluid level gets severely depleted.

Norovirus can be spread easily from person-to-person and can survive on surfaces such as faucets, door handles and bedrails for many days. People can get Norovirus infection directly from an ill individual who did not wash his hands adequately, or indirectly from food, water or surfaces contaminated by the stool or vomit from an infected person, or from airborne particles produced by those vomiting.

Symptoms of Norovirus exposure typically appear within one to two days after exposure and include sudden onset of vomiting and diarrhea, nausea and stomach cramping. Additional symptoms can include low-grade fever, chills and headache. No specific treatment is available. Persons who are severely dehydrated might need fluid and electrolyte therapy.

According to Dr. Williams, people can help protect themselves from contracting Norovirus by taking these actions:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after using the bathroom or changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food.

Do not share food or drinks with people, especially when you are sick.

Clean and disinfect equipment and surfaces contaminated by vomit and feces promptly. This is particularly important with surfaces frequently touched, such as door handles and faucets. Be sure to wear gloves when cleaning.

People with symptoms of Norovirus illness should not prepare food or provide patient care until at least 48 hours after symptoms are gone.

Long-term care facilities need to assure a high level of personal hygiene to avoid person-to-person spread.

Caretakers need to increase precautions to avoid transmission, particularly by washing hands frequently and especially before and after patient care.

If you are sick with a gastrointestinal illness, stay home from work while you are ill. If you work in the food or healthcare industries stay home for at least 48 hours after symptoms resolve unless you can be assigned to tasks that involve no food handling or patient care.

For additional information about Norovirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/norovirus/preventing-infection.html