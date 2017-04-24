Help ‘Feed My Starving Children’

Last fall 210,000 meals were made at the event at Rolling Hills Christian Church. Volunteers are needed to make this year's event a success.Courtesy photo

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. – Moseley Collins Law Firm and Rolling Hills Christian Church in El Dorado Hills are partnering with international hunger relief nonprofit Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) to pack 275,000 meals during a two-day event in May in El Dorado Hills.

The event, called a “MobilePack,” is seeking 1,500 volunteers and financial support to pay for and pack the meals. The event is scheduled to be held May 12 and May 13 at Rolling Hills Church, 800 White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills.

“Tragically, children around the world die every day due to malnutrition,” said attorney Moseley Collins. “We can – we must – work to alleviate the suffering. In partnership with Feed My Starving Children, we are giving local residents a chance to make a difference in the fight against hunger.”

Volunteers as young as 5-years-old are able to participate in the packing effort as teams put together a scientifically designed food pack to help malnourished children return to good health. Each shift lasts just two hours during the two-day event.

MobilePack events enable volunteers across the United States to pack FMSC’s life-giving MannaPack meals. Churches, businesses, community groups and schools in 37-plus states have hosted these food-packing events as a way to foster teamwork and unity, while making a real difference in the fight to prevent and reverse malnutrition.

While each meal costs just 22 cents, the total cost of meals for the event is more than $60,000.

“We are very honored to partner with Moseley Collins for this MobilePack and to have his support,” said Eric Bergen, Executive Pastor of Rolling Hills Christian Church. “We invite the community to join us in this effort – a great learning opportunity for children and everyone in our community.”

Rolling Hills hosted its first MobilePack last September in partnership with Feed My Starving Children and packed 210,000 meals.

To get involved as a volunteer or to give to support the event, please visit MoseleyCollins.com or rollhillchurch.com and click on events.