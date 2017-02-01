Hidahl revives EDH council

John Hidahl

Less than a month into his four-year term representing District 1, Supervisor John Hidahl is making good on a campaign pledge to bring back the El Dorado Hills Community Council created by former supervisor Sam Bradley in the 1990s.

For years many El Dorado Hills constituents have complained that they don’t have a voice when decisions are being made at the county level. Board of Supervisors meetings in Placerville are long and during the work week.

“The El Dorado Hills Community Council was made up of only District 1 members,” Hidahl explained. “They got to be the voice of District 1, but that fell by the wayside after Bradley left office.”

The EDH Area Planning Advisory Committee was an extension of the council, and the only lasting part of it, Hidahl explained. APAC meets monthly to discuss land use projects proposed in El Dorado Hills and Hidahl has been a longtime member. Members study a project and give their input to the District 1 planning commissioner before the Planning Commission and ultimately the Board of Supervisors vote on it. Hidahl recently appointed Jeff Haberman to be the new commissioner, replacing Ron Mikulaco’s appointment, Rich Stewart. APAC will continue to meet, but Hidahl plans to include more categories for the council to study and report back about.

At a kick-off meeting inside the El Dorado Hills Community Services District’s Norm Rowett Pavilion last Thursday, Hidahl shared the community council’s original bylaws written in 1994 and proposed to align the council with the county’s 2016-19 Strategic Plan, including its five elements:

Economic development. Enable a prosperous and vibrant economy. This would be done by attracting, developing and retaining businesses that provide economic sustainability; increasing employment opportunities and investing in infrastructure. Hidahl also said he would like to see residents develop a community plan. “Do we want a community center?” he asked. “More rec fields? Specific kinds of housing we don’t have now?”

Infrastructure. Provide, operate and maintain infrastructure, public facilities and associated services that protect the community, environment and economic well-being. This would be done by ensuring safe and healthy communities through regulatory and policy compliance and a safe, well-planned and maintained transportation network, anticipating the needs of the county. Hidahl brought a newly completed road index, showing nine roads that have either failed or need upkeep in District 1 alone.

Good county governance. This equals transparency, Hidahl said, and accountability with respect to laws, regulations and policies.

Public safety. This protects the community, prevents crime, enforces the law, administers justice, provides rehabilitative services and promptly responds to emergencies and calls for service. "Issues surrounding home invasions would fall under this category," Hidahl said.

Healthy communities. Improved health, well-being and self-sufficiency of El Dorado County communities, residents and visitors. This would be done by protecting against adverse outcomes among children, adults and senior citizens and the homeless population in the community at large. "This includes not just treating people with mental health needs, but also looking at how we maintain good mental health," Hidahl said.

Information gained from these sub-committees would then be shared via a website with various tabs, including APAC letters and recommendations, links to Planning Commission meetings, county meeting agendas and mental health care links.

“It would be a way to provide accurate information instead of someone’s opinion,” Hidahl said.

The next meeting has not been set, but one thing is for certain when the community council gets going. “I want to see action,” Hidahl said, “not just discussion.”

