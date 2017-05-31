ShareTweet ShareTweet

“There’s gold in them thar hills!”

On May 19 a small mining town came to life on the campus of Holy Trinity Elementary School in El Dorado Hills. Dressed in period clothing the Holy Trinity fourth-grade class spent a day reenacting the lives of California’s pioneers of 1849. Parents and teachers transformed the school’s outside plaza into various stations where the children took part in activities reminiscent of western mid-19th century life.

In the morning the students — girls dressed in ankle length long sleeve dresses and bonnets while boys donned in coonskin and felt hats — panned for gold, wove dreamcatchers, dipped candles and assembled tin lanterns. Before lunch a professional caller led the boys and girls in square dancing and the kids enthusiastically “do-si-doed,” showing they paid attention during their practice sessions.

“My favorite part was when the adults joined us in the square dancing,” said 10-year-old Sheldon Westerberg.

Snowshoe Thompson even arrived atop the Holy Trinity hill, delivering personalized letters to all the young pioneers.

After a lunch of cowboy stew and cornbread, the children headed for the general store where they spent their gold nuggets on straw dolls, ribbons, wooden whistles and taffy candy. They then participated in some period games such as jacks and sack races. A two-horse drawn carriage took groups of children around the school’s grounds. Musicians performed songs and shared instruments commonly played in the mining towns of the era. The day ended with a performance by Old Alkali, a miner who came west from Michigan in 1849, and his talking fiddle.

Pioneer Day at Holy Trinity School is the brainchild of Mrs. Lisa English, the fourth-grade teacher.

“It’s rewarding to see the children learning through hands-on experiences. They have a far better understanding of the difficulties pioneers faced in daily life and a better appreciation for modern conveniences,” explained English, who has taught at Holy Trinity Elementary since the school opened in 2003 and put on 11 Pioneer Days through all kinds of weather — from drizzling rain to 102 degree heat. “We persevere and continue rain or shine, just as the pioneers did.”