News

Hometown Hero: Aaron Schley

By From page A1 | June 07, 2017

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman Aaron E. Schley graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Schley, a 2016 graduate of Vista Del Lago High School in Folsom, is the son of Donald Schley of El Dorado Hills and Dawn Martin of Folsom and brother of Nick Schley of El Dorado Hills and Morgan Schley of Folsom.

Press Release

Story Archive
