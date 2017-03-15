March 15, 2017 | Posted by

Hometown Hero: Andrew Shoemaker

Airman Andrew R. Shoemaker

U.S. Air Force Airman Andrew R. Shoemaker graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Shoemaker, a 2014 Oak Ridge High School graduate, is the son of David Shoemaker of Sacramento and Wendy Worrell of El Dorado Hills. He is also the husband of Jason Saenz.

