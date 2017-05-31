News

Hometown Hero: Austin Thomas

By From page A1 | May 31, 2017

Airman Austin J. Thomas

U.S. Air Force Airman Austin J. Thomas graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Thomas, a 2016 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, is the son of Mark G. Thomas and Elizabeth K. Antonini of El Dorado Hills.

Special to Village Life

