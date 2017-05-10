News

Hometown Hero: Brianna Halsey

Private Brianna Halsey. Courtesy photo

Private Brianna Halsey, 20, of El Dorado Hills recently graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps Boot Camp at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina. Halsey successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at Parris Island as one of 70 recruits in Training Platoon 4011.

Halsey reported to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina for one month of military combat training and then military occupational school. She will be assigned to a permanent duty station after completion of her training.

Halsey, a 2014 Oak Ridge High School graduate, is the daughter of Donnel and Valerie Halsey of Folsom.

