Hidahl joins connector JPA board

John Hidahl

The Capital SouthEast Connector Joint Powers Authority has announced the appointment of El Dorado County Supervisor John Hidahl and Folsom City Council Member Steve Miklos to its board of directors.

The Connector JPA was formed in December 2006 and includes Sacramento County, El Dorado County and the cities of Elk Grove, Folsom and Rancho Cordova. It is responsible for the Connector’s planning, environmental review, engineering design, development and construction.

Hidahl was elected to the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors in November 2016. His previous public service included 33 years as an elected director to the El Dorado Hills Fire Board.

Miklos was elected to the Folsom City Council in 1994 and has served as mayor in 10 different years since then. He also is a director and former chair of the Sacramento Area Council of Governments Board of Directors.

The 34-mile connector will run from Interstate 5 and State Route 99 south of Elk Grove to Highway 50 just east of El Dorado Hills. The project’s overall first phase includes construction of four continuous lanes generally along Kammerer Road, Grant Line Road and White Rock Road south of Highway 50, expanded at-grade intersections and a continuous path for pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians.

Preliminary or final engineering work is under way on approximately 19 miles of the connector alignment, including in Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Folsom and El Dorado Hills.

