Marina Village makeover coming soon

Construction on a new two-story building at Marina Village Middle School is set to begin in June. It will be open for students for the 2018-19 school year. Courtesy graphic

The construction of a two-story building to house 13 technology-enhanced classrooms at Marina Village Middle School is likely to begin in June. The Rescue Union School District has other imminent improvements planned for the middle school, including installing a new field, which will benefit students and the community at large.

Portable classrooms 17 through 29 on the lower level of the Marina Village campus will be replaced with the 13,000-square-foot building. One of the classrooms will be the size of two for the school’s Project Lead the Way program, a STEM-based course of study launched last year at the school that exposes students to robotics, coding and more.

Superintendent David Swart said the portables would be moved to the old tennis courts on or approximately on June 1, once school is out. They will continue to be used for one year during construction of the new building, which is expected to open at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. A second-story walkway will connect the new building with an existing one. The building will be solar-amenable so that power source may be added in the future.

The changes would also include expansion of the existing central courtyard and amphitheater, new accessible parking and drop-off at the school’s entrance, accessible ramps, walkways and repaving the fire lane.

The estimated cost of the project is $6.5 million. It will be funded with district Capital Facility Funds, the El Dorado Schools Financing Authority Community Facilities District No. 1 (Mello Roos) and state funds. The builder will be Carter-Kelly Inc. of Placerville. Swart said the school district is waiting on final approval from the state, but thinks construction should begin on time.

New sports field

Rescue Union School District and the El Dorado Hills Community Services District are close to signing a joint-use, long-term partnership to improve the middle school’s 5-acre field. The CSD will give the district $300,000 to install a new, hybrid turf field and to replace existing watering infrastructure. In exchange, CSD sport teams would have access to the field around school activities.

“We welcome the CSD as a partner,” Swart said. “They are the expert on fields and we will use their expertise to keep it up. This will be a win-win, and the agreement would allow (the school district) to put money into other projects.”

According to the school district’s assistant superintendent of business services, Sid Albaugh, the new field will likely be RTF, the same type of turf installed at Pleasant Grove Middle School, because it doesn’t go dormant in winter months.

“We have been working on the (field improvement) for three to five years,” Swart continued. “Through the drought, we never stopped working on it. We’ve replaced the field multiple times but water was always the issue.”

Future planned field improvements also include widening the paved physical education track to 9 feet around the perimeter of the school and giving the softball complex a facelift.

“I want it to be a really nice athletic complex,” Swart added.

Marina Village Middle School is located on a 14.8 acre site adjacent to Lake Forest Elementary on Francisco Drive in El Dorado Hills. The school opened in 1982. It serves students in grades six through eight.

