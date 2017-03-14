Mental illness classes to help local families

The National Alliance on Mental Illness El Dorado County announces that the NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program will be offered to families beginning March 28.

This class has been added to the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices. This program was independently assessed and rated for quality of research and readiness for dissemination.

“NAMI is proud to be included in the registry,” said NAMI Executive Director Michael J. Fitzpatrick.

“It is an affirmation of one of NAMI’s signature education programs, established over 20 years ago, which to date has already helped more than 300,000 family members of people living with mental illness.

The NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program is a free 12-session course taught by other family members who have received intensive training for its presentation. Instruction and course materials are provided free to class participants.

Class topics include:

Current information about schizophrenia, major depression, bipolar disorder (manic depression), panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Borderline personality disorder, and co-occurring brain disorders and addictive disorders.

Up-to-date information about medications, side effects, and strategies for medication adherence.

Current research related to the biology of brain disorders and evidence-based treatments to promote recovery.

Gaining empathy by understanding the subjective, lived experience of a person with mental illness.

Problem solving, listening, and communication techniques.

Acquiring strategies for handling mental health crises and relapse.

Focusing on care for the caregiver: coping with worry, stress, and emotional overload.

Guidance on locating appropriate supports and services within the community.

Information on advocacy initiatives designed to improve and expand mental health services.

To register or get more information about this class call Maureen (530) 350-8080 or Jan (530) 677-2676. Space is limited.

