Motorists rescued from raging creek

Two people trapped in Weber Creek prepare to be rescued Friday morning. The pair had been stuck in the rising creek waters since about 9 p.m. Thursday. Village Life photo by Shelly Thorene

Crews braved the high, surging water of Weber Creek near Luneman Road north of Rescue Friday morning to rescue two people stranded overnight in a truck.

The man and woman reportedly tried to cross the creek at round 9 p.m. Thursday and became stuck. They spent a cold night in the truck, unable to safely escape.

Weber Creek’s water level is above normal from recent, severe rainstorms in the area. More than 4 inches of rain had fallen since the new year and local emergency officials had issued warnings that streams, creeks and rivers would be on the rise. When El Dorado County receives a lot of rain Weber Creek is often not passable in the area where the truck was stuck.

“With the storm quickly approaching please take precautions when driving into standing water and creek beds. It is being forecasted that El Dorado County will receive a considerable amount of rain and we want everyone to stay safe,” sheriff’s officials relayed to the public.

Several agencies responded to the scene after a local resident made contact with the duo and called for help. El Dorado County sheriff’s personnel and the Swift Water Rescue Team, California Highway Patrol, Cameron Park Fire, El Dorado County Fire and Battalion 85 of the El Dorado Hills Fire Department answered the call, arriving at about 7:45 a.m. Friday.

“At some point the night before two people tried to cross in a truck and were swept downstream about 75 yards. The water had flooded the cab but they were able to get into the bed of the pick-up,” El Dorado Hills Deputy Fire Chief Mike Lilienthal told Village Life. “It was freezing when we got there, about 29 degrees that morning.

“The water rescue personnel retrieved the pair using a ropes system and flotation vests. It was pretty significant and scary,” he continued.

“Vehicles should not enter water running across the road and even walking across shallow water is dangerous,” Lilienthal stressed. “I am really proud of our crews. It was a very successful rescue.”

The rescued pair, who have not been identified, were reportedly uninjured and doing fine once pulled to safety.

Swift water facts

• 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock over and carry away an adult.

• 12 inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car.

• 18-24 inches of fast-moving water can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks.

Flood safety tips

• Have an alternate travel route plan and an emergency preparedness kit

• Stay tuned to local TV/radio for the latest weather updates

• Avoid driving through flooded roadways

• Do not drive around barricades; they are there for your protection

• Be especially cautious driving at night when it’s harder to recognize flood dangers.

Source: NOAA, NWS

