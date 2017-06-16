Murder suspect caught

A man suspected of stabbing to death a Placerville woman on June 13 has been arrested in El Centro, near the Mexican border.

El Dorado County sheriff’s officials were informed at 2 a.m. Friday that Bernardo Castillo, 24, was taken into custody after a suspicious vehicle was checked out earlier by El Centro authorities. The officers ran the vehicle’s registration and realized it was the Ford Explorer associated with Castillo.

Castillo, suspected of stabbing to death Silvia Castillo, 49, was positively identified and arrested without incident. The relationship between the victim and suspect remains unclear.

Bernardo Castillo had been sought after a widespread alert was issued in the wake of the stabbing death of Silvia Castillo. A 4-year-old girl was found with multiple stab wounds in the same incident, which occurred inside a small recreational vehicle where the two victims lived with three other people. The girl is expected to recover from her wounds.

The killing occurred inside a fifth-wheel trailer located in a mobile home park on Newtown Road just east of Placerville.

4 SHARES Share Tweet