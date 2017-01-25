New leader steers senior center forward

Rebecca Todd has made herself at home as the new leader at the El Dorado Hills Moni Gilmore Senior Center. Courtesy photo

The El Dorado Hills Community Services District has hired Rebecca Todd to be supervisor of the Moni Gilmore Senior Center, replacing Janet Kenneweg, who opened the center in 2006 and retired in November.

Todd may be new to the role but she is no stranger to the EDHCSD.

“I started working for the El Dorado Hills CSD when I was 15,” Todd, 34, said in an interview last week. “I was a lifeguard and swim instructor during the summers. I also worked as a sports attendant and a KydZone staff member when the pool was closed.”

She worked those jobs and others throughout high school and college, including for the recreational sports department at California State University, Sacramento, as a lifeguard and front desk attendant and as a part-time school counselor in the Buckeye Union and San Juan school districts.

The Diamond Springs native graduated from Ponderosa High School in 2000 and then earned an undergraduate degree in sociology and a master’s degree in counseling, both from California State University, Sacramento. She married childhood friend Aaron Todd — the couple met at St. Patrick Church in Placerville. He is a firefighter and paramedic for Sac Metro. While the two don’t have children yet, Todd said they have many pets and wears her title by friends as a “crazy cat lady” with pride.

After graduating from college in 2005 Todd was hired by the EDHCSD as the recreation coordinator for the youth development team, overseeing the KydZone after-school and summer camp programs, the Teen Center after-school and summer camp programs, the skate park, batting cages and special events, including the popular Daddy and Me Valentine’s dance.

“I have loved working with the kids, teens and their families,” Todd said. “I also really enjoy all of the relationships I have created with the part time staff that work in those programs.”

She said she will most miss sharing an office with “work bestie” Whitney Kahn. “I know she is very proud of me and supports me in my new role,” Todd said.

In less than two weeks on the new job, Todd said she feels right at home at the senior center. “The (seniors) have all made me feel so welcome and comfortable,” she said. “I have made quick bonds with many of them and they make me feel like part of their family.”

All of her prior experiences have set her up for success in her new role, Todd said. “I think my experience as a school counselor and working with kids has taught me all of the soft skills I need to be successful at this job. I can also brew a mean pot of coffee, which has been very handy in my new position.”

She said she also loves that there are many activities for the seniors and the “positive buzz” in the building. “They are laughing and having a great time with their friends,” she said. “This place is a second home to many of our participants.”

Todd said she is “flirting with a lot of new ideas” to add to the senior center line-up, including a hiking club and perhaps a new special event, The Senior Prom.

“The most important thing to me is to maintain the positive vibe and welcoming, inclusive environment that Janet and the other senior staff have created,” she said. “I want to make every single participant feel valued and loved every time they walk into the senior center.”

EDHCSD Director of Recreation Jill Ritzman said Todd is a perfect fit for the role. “The district felt that Rebecca was the best candidate to carry on with the culture at the Gilmore Senior Center,” Ritzman told Village Life. “Everyone who enters the center feels not just welcome, but also valued, whether it’s a participant or volunteer or staff. While there will be changes to keep pace with the great number of participants and programs, Rebecca will preserve this important philosophy.”

Todd had praise for her predecessor and said getting the position was a full-circle moment.

“Janet Kenneweg actually hired me when I was 15,” she said. “She has played a huge role in my professional development and I have always looked up to her as a role model. Janet created the senior center from the ground up and I’m going to carry on the tradition of great service. I want to make her proud.”

