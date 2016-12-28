New year comes with new laws

These are some of the new laws coming in 2017.

Effective Jan. 1

Wages, hours and working conditions for agricultural workers — Currently, agricultural workers who work more than 10 hours per day must receive overtime pay at one-and-half times the regular rate of pay. This new bill, known as the Phase-In Overtime for Agricultural Workers Act of 2016, provides for a gradual phase-in of overtime to agricultural workers for employers with 26 or more employees beginning on Jan. 1, 2019.

Wage discrimination and application to race and ethnicity — Under the Fair Pay Act, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2016, existing law generally prohibits an employer from paying an employee at wage rates less than the rates paid to employees of the opposite sex in the same establishment for equal work on jobs the performance of which requires equal skill, effort and responsibility, and which are performed under similar working conditions. The Fair Pay Act provides for exceptions such as, the wage differential is based upon one or more of the following factors: (a) a seniority system; (b) a merit system; (c) a system that measures earnings by quantity or quality of production; (d) a bona fide factor other than sex, such as education, training, or experience.

AB 1676 amends the Fair Pay Act to provide that an employee’s prior salary cannot, by itself, justify any disparity in compensation under the bona fide factors above. SB 1063 expands the requirements of the Fair Pay Act to include employees’ race or ethnicity and not just gender.

Criminal history in applications for employment — This new law prohibits employers from asking or taking into consideration juvenile convictions. The law states, “employers [are prohibited] from asking an applicant for employment to disclose or from utilizing as a factor in determining any condition of employment, information concerning or related to an arrest, detention, processing, diversion, supervision, adjudication or court disposition that occurred while the person was subject to the process and jurisdiction of juvenile court law.”

Talent services — This bill provides additional protections to artists for their information or photographs to any form of communication such as “an online service, online application, or mobile application of the talent service or one that the talent service has the authority to design or alter.”

Itemized wage statements — Existing law requires that employers provide their employees an accurate itemized statement in writing containing specified information. This bill clarifies that employers are not required to include in itemized wage statements the total number of work hours by an exempt employee. But employers must continue to include the total hours worked by non-exempt employees in the itemized wage statements for each pay period.

Minimum Wage Violations — This bill requires that, prior to an employer appealing a citation by the Labor Commissioner against the employer for violation of wage and hour laws, the employer post a bond with the labor commissioner in an amount equal to the unpaid wages assessed under the labor commissioner’s citation, excluding penalties. The bond must be in favor of the employee and will be forfeited to the employee if the employer fails to pay the amounts owed within 10 days from the conclusion of the proceedings.

Immigration related unfair practices — Employers who are in the process of verifying that workers have the necessary documentation to work in the United States are prohibited from requesting of such workers more documents or different documents than are required under federal law and can’t refuse to honor documents tendered that on their face reasonably appear to be genuine or refuse to honor documents or work authorization based upon the specific status or term of status that accompanies the authorization to work. They also cannot reinvestigate or re-verify an incumbent employee’s authorization to work. Under this bill, applicants and employees may file a complaint with the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement. Any person who is deemed in violation of this new law is subject to a penalty imposed by the labor commissioner of up to $10,000, among other relief available.

Choice of Law and Forum in Employment Contracts — This bill prohibits employers from requiring California-based employees to enter into agreements (including arbitration agreements) requiring them to: (1) adjudicate claims arising in California in a non-California forum; or (2) litigate their claims under the law of another jurisdiction, unless the employee was represented by counsel. Any provision of a contract that violates this new law is voidable by the employee, any dispute arising thereunder shall be adjudicated in California under California law and the employee is entitled to recover reasonable attorneys’ fees.

Minimum wage increase — The minimum wage in California will increase to $10.50 per hour on Jan. 1 for employers with 26 or more employees based on previous legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2015. The minimum wage for employers with 25 or fewer employees will remain at $10 per hour in 2017. Various cities and local governments in California have also enacted minimum wage ordinances that exceed the state minimum wage.

Cell phone use restrictions — This bill expands California restrictions on the use of cell phones and mobile devices while driving. A driver may only use a device if it is mounted on the dashboard and operated by a single swipe or tap of the driver’s finger.

Effective March 1, 2017

Single-user restrooms — This bill requires all single-user toilet facilities in any business establishment, place of public accommodation or government agency to be identified as all-gender toilet facilities. This Bill would authorize inspectors, building officials or other local officials responsible for code enforcement to inspect for compliance with these provisions during any inspection.

Effective July 1, 2017

Employment protections for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking — Employers with 25 or more employees must provide specific information in writing to new employees upon hire and to other employees upon request of their rights to take leave if they are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking.

New smoking laws

New smoking laws require that workplaces previously exempt from smoke-free laws are no longer exempt. The new law covers all employers, even owner-operated businesses with no employees, as long as those businesses allow clients or other non-employees access to their workplace.

Now the only possible exception based on size would be an owner-operated, single-employee business with no outside access whatsoever. Employers can still allow smoking in a few specific workplaces, such as tobacco shops that have private smoking lounges and in the cabs of large trucks when there aren’t any non-smoking employees present.

The new law also treats e-cigarettes and vaporizers almost identically to traditional tobacco products. The law now includes these devices in the definition of tobacco products and using these devices is now defined as smoking. This means that it is now a crime to sell e-cigarettes to individuals younger than 21 and a crime to smoke e-cigarettes and vaporizers in any place where smoking other tobacco products is restricted.

New gun laws

Assembly Bill 1511 requires that the infrequent loans of a firearm be made only to family members.

Senate Bill 880 and Assembly Bill 1135 amended the definition of assault weapons to include semi-automatic rifles with magazines that can be detached with a bullet button.

Assembly Bill 1695 expanded the existing misdemeanor of making a false report to law enforcement to include that a firearm has been lost or stolen, and imposing a 10-year ban on owning a firearm for people convicted of making a false report.

Senate Bill 1235 created a new regulatory framework for purchasing and selling ammunition.

Senate Bill 1446 banned possession of high-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds.

