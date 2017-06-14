ShareTweet ShareTweet

This year the El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce awarded four scholarships of $750 each to graduates who plan to continue their education at a university, college or technical school.

“It is such an honor to be able to bring a little support to these four El Dorado Hills students. We understand that they are our future, and we want to help them succeed and continue their education. Our hope is after graduation they will move back to El Dorado Hills to live and hopefully are lucky enough to work here too,” said Debbie Manning, El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “We always encourage our community to Keep IT Local — live local, play local, buy local, give local. We believe in giving back to our community and this is one of the many ways that we proudly do.”

This year the chamber received more than 20 applicants for the scholarships, which are judge by a committee of five business leaders from our community. It was a difficult task as all of the applicants were most deserving. The point system is based on the following criteria: 50 percent community service, 15 percent work experience and extracurricular activities and 10 percent scholastic GPA and financial need.

The chamber congratulates the following scholarship recipients for 2017 and wishes them much success: Cheljea Jang, Shane Simon, Jack Van Boening and Eileen Xie — all from Oak Ridge High School.

The El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (C) (6) not-for-profit organization founded in 1986 to serve and advocate for the business community. The Chamber holds annual events including the Art, Beer and Wine Festival, Gold Country Half Marathon and 5K and partners with the El Dorado Hills Community Services District to hold Saturday Night in the Park. The chamber also hosts monthly Business Builder Blenders and Business Builder Buffets. The El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce is also home of the California Welcome Center in El Dorado Hills.

For more information on the El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce call (916) 933-1335 or visit eldoradohillschamber.org.