Oak Ridge student designs Placerville parklet

The Main Street Parklet will spring up in downtown Placerville this May.

More than 1,700 voted for their favorite parklet proposals during the design competition’s selection period last month and Oak Ride High School student Emily Bobrowsky’s Main Street Parklet design came out on top. The announcement was made during a special event Tuesday night.

“I see people relaxing and socializing in my parklet. It will support healthy living activities like running, walking, biking, socializing and getting outside to get fresh air,” Emily wrote in her parklet description.

The parklet to be installed in a downtown parking space will include bike parking, seating, shade, electrical outlets for charging phones and lighting for extended hours. Emily’s design includes using recycled/repurposed materials “like recycled fences that have fallen after the storms and reused artificial AstroTurf from a sports complex or another sports field” as well as an off-grid solar PVC with a battery pack that uses sunlight to create electricity.

The parklet is a demonstration project sponsored by the El Dorado County Public Health Division in partnership with the city of Placerville and funded through an award from the Health Officers Association of California and donations of time and materials from individuals and community businesses. It will be open to the public May to September and smoke-free.

Public Health Manager Olivia Byron-Cooper said 20 designs were submitted by students from three local high schools and three final designs were chosen and posted on welldorado.org. The public voted Jan. 20-29.

“We are excited to see this project become a reality,” said Byron-Cooper. “This type of innovative community space helps support healthy living and enjoyment for all residents.”

