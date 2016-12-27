Oak Ridge student receives Congressional Silver Medal

Oak Ridge High School Principal Aaron Palm, Tifany Wong and Congressman Tom McClintock pose for a photo after Tifany received her Congressional Silver Medal. Courtesy photo

Congressman Tom McClintock recently presented the Congressional Silver Medal to Oak Ridge High School student Tifany Wong, who received the award for her extensive volunteer service, personal development, physical fitness and exploration.

Tifany has helped the local community through El Dorado County Youth Commission, El Dorado County Teen Court, the California Association of Student Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets. She also applied her piano skills in public service by playing with Sierra Symphony and organized a group of young artists playing at local senior centers.

For physical fitness Tifany improved her golf skills by taking private lessons, joining Oak Ridge girls golf team and participating in tournaments. In the area of exploration, she went to the United Kingdom, where she learned about the local culture and history.

“It is a great honor to receive this prestigious Silver Medal award,” Tifany said.

The majority of the work for this award was done when she was attending Virtual Academy last year. This year, while attending Oak Ridge High School, Tifany continued all of her previous work she did while at the Virtual Academy. In addition, she initiated a Mental Health Awareness and Training Program at El Dorado County’s high schools.

This past summer Tifany contacted El Dorado County Mental Health Division after she identified a great training offered — Mental Health First Aid. The free, interactive training will arm the public with skills to help identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance abuse disorders. She urged and coordinated to bring the Mental Health First Aid training to local high schools.

Tifany said she was fortunate and grateful that she received full support from ORHS Principal Aaron Palm, who had been supportive and encouraging to her back when she attended Virtual Academy while he was the director.

“Oak Ridge High School is so proud of Tifany and all that she has accomplished. She is a true asset to our school and our community” Palm said.

After a few months of coordination with the program’s trainer, Stephanie Carlson, the El Dorado Union High School District offered the Mental Health First Aid training for free to all EDUHSD administrators and counselors. Carlson offered flexible schedules and locations that allowed schools to customize the training to their needs. In addition, at least two schools within the district offered this training to their students.

Tifany received many thanks from the El Dorado County Mental Health Division for taking such initiative.

She plans to continue working with the Youth Commission and the Board of Supervisors and said he next goal is to bring Mental Health First Aid to teachers, students and parents at all schools within El Dorado County.

For more information about the course visit edcgov.us/mentalhealth or call Stephanie Carlson at (530) 621-6315.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=62892

This story falls on page "3"