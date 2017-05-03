Planners approve training farm for disabled youths

ShareTweet ShareTweet

The El Dorado County Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a farm training program for disabled youths at its April 27 meeting.

The project called the 4 Directions Farm will be located on a 57 acre parcel in Latrobe.

The occupational training program will be run by the Guiding Hands School in El Dorado Hills. The school offers classes K-12 for disabled students ages 2-21.

To be located on the South side of Brandon Road, approximately 0.5 mile east of the intersection with South Shingle Road in Latrobe, the project will be built in three phases and operate as a private school teaching organic farming skills to up to 50 students.

The school plans to phase in different agricultural activities over time included the cultivation of lavender, flowers/herbs, pumpkins, Christmas trees and vegetables as well as the grazing of alpacas.

There will be some soap making from lavender grown on site with most products and produce sold to retailers in the area. In addition the site will be open to the public on a seasonal basis for the sale of Christmas trees and pumpkins.

One neighbor of the proposed project spoke against it, saying he was opposed to any commercial development in the area because of the additional traffic.

Others spoke in favor of it as providing a source of training for the developmentally disabled.

Members of the planning commission expressed reservations regarding where visitors would park, the number of parking spaces planned for the facility, how much noise the operation would generate and how workers and students would be shuttled to the site.

With additional conditions added to the project, the commission approved the permit on a 5-0 vote.

In other actions, the planners continued to June 8th a hearing on a proposed equestrian center on 146 acres in Rescue.

Plans for the equestrian center include two covered arenas, stall barns for 300 horses, five fenced riding areas, a retail store/office/clubhouse, a campground for horse trailers during events as well as special events for up to 250 spectators.

In addition, time extensions for two tentative subdivision maps were approved. One was Portico Estates, which plans to build 15 residences on five acres in Cameron Park. That map was extended to 2023. The second was for Vista Grande Estates which plans to build five residences on a little over five acres in Cameron Park. That map was extended to 2022.

Planning Commission Chair Gary Miller also announced that a new District 1 commissioner had been appointed.

Jon Vegna, who lives in El Dorado Hills, will take the place of Jeff Haberman at the commission’s next meeting.

Vegna is recently retired from the county where he worked in the transportation department for 29 years as an inspector, in transportation planning and then in traffic operations and safety.