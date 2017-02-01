Planners OK Bass Lake North development

NC Brown Development has plans to build 90 homes on a nearly 39-acre lot off Bass Lake Road. Courtesy graphic

A 90-home residential development within the Bass Lake Hills Specific Plan was approved by the El Dorado County Planning Commission at its Jan. 26 meeting.

The 38.6 acre lot is located north of Highway 50, east of Bass Lake Road and bounded by Sienna Ridge Road to the west in El Dorado Hills. The developer, Norm Brown/NC Brown Development Inc., asked the commission to rezone the property from Residential Estate 10 Acres to Single-Unit Residential-Planned Development and approve the creation of 90 single-family residential lots, four open space lots and two right-of-way lots.

Speaking against the project was James Greenwald, who said he lives west of the project. Discussing traffic safety concerns, he asked that a stoplight or stop sign be a condition of approval. Another resident submitted a letter asking for a 30-day delay until traffic concerns were addressed.

A representative from the Rescue Union School District discussed the impact on the nearby school, saying the school impact fees collected from the development won’t cover the more than $40 million it would cost to build a new K-8 school.

Shingle Springs resident Lori Parlin also asked for a delay in approving the project, saying the public needs more time to study all the documents and changes to the conditions of approval. She also asserted that Measure E applies to the project although the staff report states it does not.

In response to the questions about traffic, Brown said if and when the new road is built an access road would be added that would alleviate Greenwald’s concerns. He also said a traffic analysis of the intersection indicated a signal is not yet warranted.

The commissioners unanimously approved the project, which will next be considered by the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors.

Other meeting action

The Planning Commission elected new officers. Gary Miller was elected chairman, Brian Shinault first vice-chair and James Williams second vice-chair.

A new member also joined the commission, replacing Rich Stewart.

Appointed by District 1 Supervisor John Hidahl, Jeff Haberman is a building designer by trade who said he’s been building custom homes for more than 40 years, mostly in Sacramento and El Dorado County. A county resident for 28 years, the new commissioner said he has worked with Hidahl for 25 years.

Previously he served on the Area Planning Advisory Council of El Dorado Hills and the El Dorado County Building Appeals Board. The appeals board deals with disputes over buildings or permits. He also served for 10 years on the Building Industry Advisory Committee for El Dorado County and was the chair for the last five years. He was president of the El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce and was on that board for several years and has served with other county organizations.

