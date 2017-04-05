Michael David Treece

An El Dorado Hills man ended up in jail after allegedly evading police on two separate incidents.

Folsom police detectives arrested Michael David Treece, 19, March 28 after reported pursuits on March 16 & 18.

On March 16 a Folsom police officer was working traffic enforcement along Empire Ranch Road when he saw a white Nissan 350Z speeding and intiated a traffic stop. The driver did not stop and sped away; after a short chase, the officer discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons.

On March 18 another officer saw a similar vehicle speeding in the Empire Ranch area and tried to stop the vehicle but the driver again fled from officers and evaded them, allegedly driving recklessly and speeding. Again, officers discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons.

Both officers had gathered information during their pursuit about the vehicle and driver.

Detectives from the Special Investigations Unit began a search for the vehicle and eventually tracked it to an address in El Dorado Hills. Last week they found Treece and arrested him after a short foot pursuit. Based on evidence the detectives found they think Treece is the driver in both pursuits. The suspect was booked into the Sacramento County jail on suspicion of two felony violations of evading a police officer in a reckless manner, driving with a suspended driver’s license and resisting a police officer. Treece was still in custody at press time. His bail is set at $50,000.

“This case is a great reminder to anyone who might be thinking of trying to outrun the police,” said Folsom Police Sgt. John Lewis. “We value the safety of the public, and although we may not catch you at the time, we will investigate and you will be held responsible.”