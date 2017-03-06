Raucous crowd greets Congressman McClintock

Members of crowd at Congressman Tom McClintock’s town hall were not afraid to voice their opinion when they disagreed with him. Village Life photo by Jackie Penn

Best described as Civil War II, Congressman Tom McClintock seemed in the middle of a shooting war Saturday as he defended the Trump administration and its policies to a town hall audience filled with people with opposing ideas about what the government’s role should be.

An estimated 1,500 people packed Oak Ridge High School gym in El Dorado Hills. Many dressed in hats and T-shirts announcing their positions and carried signs and flags. Most appeared to oppose the Trump administration and McClintock’s support of Trump’s policies.

Standing outside the gym with a sign, David Kiene of Rancho Cordova said he was there because he is “deeply concerned about the direction Trump was taking. He is shattering democratic norms.”

Nancy Symons of El Dorado Hills said she is concerned that McClintock is aligning himself with Trump and presidential advisor Steve Bannon, explaining that she sees this as a threat to American values.

Trump and McClintock supporters, though fewer in numbers and less boisterous, also attended to support the Republicans and promote the idea of splitting California and creating the State of Jefferson.

Taking on the boisterous and argumentative audience for two hours McClintock fielded questions and responded to charges. Like Romans in the Coliseum, instead of thumbs up and down many attendees flashed colored signs to show when they approved or disapproved of what he said and accompanied that action with shouting, boos, chanting and stomping.

The congressman began by noting that last November the country went through a significant political re-alignment and said, “With profound change comes profound controversy.”

Asked about his biggest concerns, McClintock, who sits on the Budget Committee and the Committee on Natural Resources, said the country has a $20 trillion national debt — $8 trillion of which was added during the Obama administration — and the cost of interest on the debt will soon eat the country alive. He also spoke of the need to revive the economy and replace what he called the country’s dysfunctional healthcare system.

Opening up the meeting for questions, one person suggested a special prosecutor be appointed to investigate claims of Russian influence on the Trump administration and the election. Others worried the Affordable Care Act would be repealed, leaving people without health insurance. Veterans in the audience asked if their benefits are at risk given the huge budget deficit, while others said changes to the Environmental Protection Agency would threaten water quality and the environment.

In response to ACA questions, McClintock noted that premiums have increased an average of 26 percent and there are now fewer healthcare providers, giving people fewer choices. He maintained more competition would help bring prices down and deliver better care. He also spoke in favor of health savings accounts, which the audience soundly booed.

In response to questions about the EPA, McClintock repeated what he has said before, criticizing the agency for being a law onto itself as it enacts regulations, enforces them and adjudicates those violating them. He said he thinks the agency should stick to its original mission of ensuring clean air and water.

Some in the audience spoke in favor of supporting global warming programs and taxes while others came forward to advocate for immigrants, telling personal stories of trying to become a U.S. citizen — stories that drew cheers from the audience.

The subject of forest health also came up as people discussed the disastrous 2014 King Fire in El Dorado County, the loss of the timber industry in the county and state and the large-scale tree die-off in the Sierra Nevada. McClintock said he has sponsored the Resilient Federal Forests Act, which streamlines fire and disease prevention programs, expedites restoration of fire-damaged lands and protects forest managers from frivolous lawsuits.

County resident Carol Louis expressed concern that Native American tribes are buying land, putting it into trust and then establishing businesses that compete with non-tribal businesses.

McClintock said Congress is working on a bill that would require any new land added to a reservation be subject to the same laws as any other property with the land purchase also subject to approval from the local jurisdiction.

Questioned about government spending on the military and plans by Trump to spend even more, McClintock said he wants the defense budget at a level needed to defend the country with the waste cut out. He also suggested that allies need to share a larger portion of the cost of defending them.

Among those in the audience was former supervisor Ron Briggs, who raised the issue of infrastructure spending. In response McClintock said taxes assessed at the pump are supposed to go toward transit infrastructure but are being spent elsewhere. He said those tax dollars need to go where they are intended before any additional taxes are assessed.

Asked about repealing the Dodd-Frank Act, McClintock said the act is actually working against smaller banks and that he was opposed to bailing out the big banks, saying no bank is too big to fail.

A the two-hour mark McClintock thanked everyone for participating and the town hall concluded without incident.

Sheriff John D’Agostini, who was there with a large contingent of deputies, said the event went great. He thanked everyone who participated in the process and praised McClintock for having a good handle on everything.

Darwin Throne, president of the El Dorado Hills Tea Party Patriots, summed up the meeting. “We have a part of the country that still believes in the original founding principles of freedom and responsibility and then the other half believes government is the solution to all the problems,” he said.

