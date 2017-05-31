ShareTweet ShareTweet

Classes offered at three campus locations and online

FOLSOM — Registration is currently under way for the summer 2017 session at Folsom Lake College. An extensive selection of general education, university transfer and personal enrichment courses — offered both on campus and online — are available.

The summer session runs June 5 through Aug. 3 and offers courses in various lengths, including eight-week, six-week and four-week long terms, to fit a variety of schedules. Classes are offered at the main Folsom campus, the El Dorado Center in Placerville, the Rancho Cordova Center and online. Course subjects include anthropology, art, chemistry, communication studies, nutrition, English, history, project management, theatre arts and more.

To view a full schedule of course offerings go to flc.losrios.edu and click on “Class Schedules.”

New students must first apply for admission to the college before registering for classes. To access the online admission application go to flc.losrios.edu/new-students. The enrollment fee for California residents is $46 per unit. Other minimal fees apply.

For more information contact Folsom Lake College at (916) 608-6500 or (530) 642-5644.