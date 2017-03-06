March 06, 2017 | Posted by

Scholarship application due

The deadline is approaching fast for applications for Women’s Fund El Dorado’s Wickline Scholarships, which assists women who have had to postpone their educational goals for a variety of reasons.

Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10, and can be completed online womensfundeldorado.org or picked up at the El Dorado Community Foundation, 312 Main St., Suite 202, Placerville. Those needing assistance or technical support with filling out the form may contact Lynnee Boyes at (530) 622-5621 or [email protected]

Women age 25 and older who reside on the county’s western slope and are overcoming personal hardships by pursuing a post-secondary education are encouraged to apply for the scholarship, which totals approximately $2,000 and is distributed among recipients and awarded directly to the school. Recipients will be notified by April 7.

For more information about Women’s Fund El Dorado, visit womensfundeldorado.org.

