School administrators’ contributions celebrated

Awards winners Ronald Thomas, Pamela Bartlett and Christopher Moore pose with El Dorado Union High School District Superintendent Stephen Wehr, second from right, at the awards ceremony. Courtesy photo

The El Dorado Union High School District recently honored three outstanding administrators with education accolades at the regional Association of California School Administrators Administrator of the Year Awards ceremony.

Those recognized were Christopher Moore, assistant superintendent, educational services; Pamela Bartlett, director of special education; and Ronald Thomas, assistant principal of Oak Ridge High School.

Moore was bestowed the ACSA Career Technical Education Administrator of the Year.

“Moore has facilitated and implemented a vision of student success that ensures that each student is actively supported in the pursuit of their post-secondary plans. Through this leadership, El Dorado Union High School District has successfully implemented the new state English and mathematics standards as demonstrated through our most recent California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress results,” states a release from the district.

“I am very proud of our district. A focus of ours is curricular education. At the end of the day it’s about how we are preparing our kids to enter into the workforce,” Moore said.

Oak Ridge High School teacher Jeff Hassian said, “Chris is a forward thinking individual that has had the vision to change CTE curriculum with dynamic technological time that our society, culture and educational systems require.”

Director of Special Education and Section 504 Bartlett received the Silver Star ACSA Special Education Administrator of the Year award for being a dedicated leader in her field.

“Pam is empathetic and compassionate, yet skilled and comfortable with asking difficult questions and having hard conversations. Her dedication to building the capacity of teachers, para-professionals, counselors and site administrators has allowed our district to better serve our most vulnerable students,” said EDUHSD Superintendent Stephen Wehr.

Bartlett is described as a “tireless advocate for students, especially for those who face major emotional and social challenges and for whom school does not come easily,” states a press release.

Thomas received recognition for his efforts in education, earning the ACSA Secondary Administrator of the Year title.

Aaron Palm, principal at Oak Ridge High School, said his colleague is “a dynamic administrator who is a leader of innovation. Mr. Thomas has the uncanny ability to ascertain needs of a school and then to fill those needs with meaningful programs.”