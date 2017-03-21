School board, community members recognized

At a recent awards ceremony the El Dorado County School Boards Association recognized school board and community members for their 2016 contributions.

“Everyone here helps to foster the educational leadership that makes this county such a special place. Thank you and congratulations,” said County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ed Manansala, who facilitated the presentations.

The keynote speaker of the evening was Brent Malicote, director of the California Department of Education’s new Standards Support Office. Brent served as the principal of Pinewood Elementary School in the Pollock Pines Elementary School District for many years and was appointed to his position with the state by Gov. Jerry Brown in January 2016.

Awards were presented in five different categories:

Educational Statesmanship: Kevin Brown, El Dorado Union High School District, is an advocate for public education in the community and was recognized for his efforts toward improving the educational experience for all students.

Leader in Boardsmanship: David Del Rio, El Dorado Union High School District, was honored for his valuable leadership and strong collaboration skills. To govern effectively, individual board members and the superintendent coalesce to ensure a high-quality education is provided to all students.

Outstanding Community Member/Organization: Teichert Foundation (for contributions to Black Oak Mine Unified School District; Carol Abbanat (for contributions to Pollock Pines Elementary School District); Heather Hill (for contributions to Camino Union School District); Measure Q Citizen’s Oversight Committee: Jeni Bitnoff, Betty January, Scott Jonsson, R. Scott Spriggs, Bradley Silverbush, Suzanna George and Karl Weiland (for contributions to El Dorado Union High School District); Wally Richardson (for contributions to Rescue Union School District); Jay Cavender (for contributions to Rescue Union School District). Members of the community realize that educating a child is, indeed, everyone’s business.

Dolores Garcia Memorial Spirit of Boardsmanship: Larry Green, Ph.D., Lake Tahoe Unified School District, was presented the award for his exemplary leadership, service and advocacy on behalf of district students, educators and families. The award was named after Dolores Garcia, a trustee on the El Dorado Union High School District Board from 1975-1983 and the El Dorado County Board of Education from 1996 until her passing in 2012.

Lifetime Achievement Award (awarded to board member who served on a board eight or more years): Larry Green, Ph.D. of Lake Tahoe Unified School District, Gary Ritz of Gold Trail Union School District, Serena Posner of Rescue Union School District and Michael Doyle, M.D., of Lake Tahoe Unified School District were recognized for many contributions made to public education during long tenures as school district board members.

