Girl Scout and music lover Brienne White is looking for instrument donations so she can introduce the joy of music to children in Haiti who might otherwise not get the chance to play. Photo by Jana Rossi

Brienne White has a passion for music. By the age 4 she had already learned how to play the piano and 10 years later her musical talents have grown to include the guitar, ukulele, banjo, bass and mandolin.

Brienne also performs in the front ensemble of her high school marching band and is a Girl Scout in Troop 379. She is currently working on obtaining the Girl Scout Gold Award, considered the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. In order to be considered for this prestigious award, the participant must define an issue within a community, formulate a plan on how her idea can make an impact on both the short term and the long term and put her plan into action. Brienne is doing just that, by collecting musical instruments for children in Haiti.

An interesting chain of events helped Brienne decide on the project. It started when her younger sister was listening to a radio station and the host had just adopted two children from Haiti. This gave Brienne the idea to share her love of music with those less fortunate.

Her parish, Holy Trinity in El Dorado Hills, is also involved in a campaign called Se Posib! Together, they decided that Brienne would spearhead the Instruments for Hope project whereby Brienne would collect as many instruments as possible and send them to the Hands Together High School in Cite Soleil, an extremely impoverished area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. She is also adding special touches to send to the music room by painting canvases that can be used for decorations.

Brienne has received about 15 donated instruments, including a baby grand piano. She is also sharing her singing and guitar talents every Tuesday night at Ruffhause in Town Center. All of her tips go toward the Instruments for Hope project.

“It means a lot to me because music means a lot to me and now other people will get to experience music,” Brienne told Village Life.

Brienne and Holy Trinity Parish are looking for playable or repairable instruments. They would also appreciate any music related items, such as music stands, sheet music, extra strings, drumsticks, guitar picks, reeds, amplifiers, sound equipment and instrument cleaning supplies.

If you would like to make a donation or learn more about Se Posib! and Instruments for Hope contact Holy Trinity Parish at (530) 677-3234 or visit holytrinityparish.org.