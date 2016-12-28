Scouts give to friends in Haiti

El Dorado Hills Girl Scout Troop 2763 members recently presented pillowcase dresses to representatives from Hands Together in Haiti during Mass at Holy Trinity. Front row left to right are Father Tom Hagan and Scouts Kayden Brokmyer, Emily Forsythe; back row left to right: Scouts Irma Francis, Claire Salter, Savannah Hannaman, Analise Gutierrez and Isabella Davis with Jimmy and Alexander. Courtesy photo

El Dorado Hills Girl Scout Troop 2763 sewed 150 pillowcase dresses and recently presented them to representatives from Hands Together in Haiti during Mass at Holy Trinity. Father Tom Hagan of Hands Together and two young men, Jimmy and Alexander, who were once children in the schools and now work at the non-profit, came to El Dorado Hills on a mission trip to say thank you for the community’s support.

For 20 years Hands Together has provided hot meals and a free education for children in Haiti’s poorest slum, Cite Soleil. The Girl Scouts, all students at Holy Trinity School, received free sewing lessons for the service project from local sewing teacher Rosemarie Kelliher of Kids Passion for Fashion.

The parish has declared “A year for Haiti” and is planning its first delegation trip to Haiti this spring.

