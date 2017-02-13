February 13, 2017 | Posted by

Search initiated for possible missing kayaker

Crews search the American River downstream from Salmon Falls Bridge where a kayaker was reported possibly in distress Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy of the El Dorado Hills Fire Department
Crews search the American River downstream from Salmon Falls Bridge where a kayaker was reported possibly in distress Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy of the El Dorado Hills Fire Department

El Dorado Hills Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team, State Parks, the Folsom Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a possibly distressed kayaker near the Salmon Falls Bridge on the South Fork of the American River near Folsom Lake Friday afternoon.

A witness reported that he saw a person in a red kayak flip over in the whitewater but never saw the victim right the vessel, according to El Dorado Hills Fire Chief Dave Roberts. It took the witness a couple of hours to report the incident as he was on foot in an area without cell service.

Crews responded at about 1:30 p.m. Friday with search teams on the river and in the air. As of 5 p.m. that day the search was called off as they were unable to locate any sign of the kayaker.

Roberts said it’s likely the kayaker was able get upright and get out of the water. “There were no reports of anyone missing,” he noted.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=64601

This story falls on page "1"
Posted by on Feb 13 2017.
Last Login: Sat Feb 4 16:18:41 2017
Filed under Feature Photos, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply



Recently Commented

  • Rebecca: Congratulations Becca, you deserve it!
  • Richard W. Buchanan: Congratulations on your new position Mr. White. I’ve always known you to support veterans and...
  • Jaye Vocque: Hello there. I am the playwright and performer of this show. Jaye Lee Vocque. The photo was taken by...
  • Nora: Give your leader Putin our regards and hopes that this doesn’t blow up in his face. On second thought,...
  • Rich Buchanan: My favorite McClintock patriotic Tea Party quote, “Our opponents seek to portray us as angry...

Recently Added