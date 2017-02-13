Search initiated for possible missing kayaker

Crews search the American River downstream from Salmon Falls Bridge where a kayaker was reported possibly in distress Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy of the El Dorado Hills Fire Department

El Dorado Hills Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team, State Parks, the Folsom Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a possibly distressed kayaker near the Salmon Falls Bridge on the South Fork of the American River near Folsom Lake Friday afternoon.

A witness reported that he saw a person in a red kayak flip over in the whitewater but never saw the victim right the vessel, according to El Dorado Hills Fire Chief Dave Roberts. It took the witness a couple of hours to report the incident as he was on foot in an area without cell service.

Crews responded at about 1:30 p.m. Friday with search teams on the river and in the air. As of 5 p.m. that day the search was called off as they were unable to locate any sign of the kayaker.

Roberts said it’s likely the kayaker was able get upright and get out of the water. “There were no reports of anyone missing,” he noted.

